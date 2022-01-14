NSIP: Humanitarian Affairs minister flags off training of Master Trainers for 6,475 Nigerians

The minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has flaged off the training of “Master Trainers” for the training of 6,475 youths selected from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT in N-Skills, under the National Social Investment Program (NSIP).

Addressing participants at the opening ceremony Friday in Abuja, Farouq, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Alhaji Nura Alkali, said that beneficiaries of the programme will use skills acquired for self employment; “in order to achieve President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.”

She said: “NSIP is one the largest social protection programmes in Africa, with about $1billion earmarked annually to cause positive change in the lives of the poorest and most vulnerable in the country. Since its introduction in 2016, the prorgramme has impacted positively on the lives of the poor and vulnerable in Nigeria. I have personally witnessed the life-changing experiences of people who lived below the poverty line and those that are vulnerable to shocks.

“In furtherance to President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for the restructuring of NSIP and in line with the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS), we instituted processes to revamp the NSIP and to make it more impactful on the economy and citizens as we expand it.

“This led to the introduction of the N-Skills programme, which is based on a certification system and accreditation of training provided through the informal apprenticeship System anchored by Master Craft Persons (MCPs) and the formal training system using the Community Skills Development Centres (COSDECs).

“The programme aims to improve the quality and relevance of skills delivered using a certification system and to ease the transition of target beneficiaries to full-time skilled employment, self-employment and/or further their education. It targets marginalized and disadvantaged population, including those with primary or no-formal education.

“The N-Skills programme is in line with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) for the development, classification and recognition of skills, knowledge and competencies acquired by individuals, irrespective of where and how the training or skill is acquired. It will help in bridging the gap in demand for standard and market relevant skills.

She added: “The Smart Phone Repairs is used to pilot the N-Skills programme. It is consistent with the national aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. The programme is designed to kit/tool unemployed youths and develop their competences to become gainfully employed. This training targets Master Trainers that would coordinate the training of 6,475 youths selected from the 36 States and FCT.

“They are expected to meet coordinate the training of 175 youths from each of the 36 States and FCT to meet the minimum technical and business requirements for certification by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and enhance their entrepreneurial competences to successfully start and manage smart phone repairs and servicing businesses. Upon completion of the training, the target beneficiaries would be provided with a Start-up Kits.

“The Ministry worked with experienced training service providers to carefully select those to be trained today as Master Trainers. We expect these Master Trainers to effectively play your role of coordinating the training of the target beneficiaries of the N-Skills programme in your respective States and FCT.

“The success of the programme relies to a large extent on your capacity and commitment to ensure effective delivery of the training especially in the three important areas of Life Skills, Foundational Skills and Entrepreneurial Skills. I urge you to, therefore, participate actively to learn and enhance your capacity. I am confident that with caliber of resource persons and facilitators assembled here, this goal will be achieved.”

“Finally, let me acknowledge the technical support and professional services provided by the consulting firm engaged by the Ministry to organize this training. I am sure will get maximum value for the money and effort invested in the newly introduced N-Skills programme. I also deeply appreciate the support of other stakeholders and their contribution to the realization of Mr. President’s agenda of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.”