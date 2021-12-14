NSITF pays N529m claims/compensation in two quarters

Managing Director Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund(NSITF) Dr. Machael Akabogu has said the organisation has paid over N529 million as claims and compensation in the last two quarters, spanning from the month of June to the end of November of 2021.

Akabogu, who spoke to labour correspondents in Abuja, said the claims include the medical expenses refunds, loss of productivity to employers, death benefit to next of kin, disability benefits to Employees.

He also listed others to include beneficiaries deceased employees and the retirement benefits on behalf of disabled employees.

Akabogun said: “As we discuss the new NSITF advancement in all spheres especially, Social Security which is also our core mandate.

“We intend to reach all vulnerable Nigerians while also reaching all employees through the Employees’ Compensation Scheme.

“Social Security contingencies are numerous, namely invalidity benefits, old age benefits, sickness, and unemployment benefits amongst others, considering that the present economic and social situation in the country is largely due to unemployment.

“We hope that the contingencies when fully implemented could reduce unemployment, vulnerability and achieve a safe Nigeria. I can tell you today that, we are repositioned to demonstrate the Fund’s readiness as the best platform for the execution of the social security drive of the Federal Government especially the social assistance aspect of social security.

“This will be done partly through the provision of social protection through the agriculture sector to end/reduce unemployment in Nigeria. The youthful population especially the unemployed data stand at an enormous rate.

“It is natural to submit that while the youth in their productive age are actively engaged in agriculture, considering the benefits there in the tendency to engage in social vices would reduce drastically.”

“In addition, it may interest you to know that NSITF in last two quarters spanning from the month of June to November 2021, paid a total sum of N529,962,770.07 (Five Hundred and Twenty-nine Million, Nine Hundred and Sixty two Thousand, seven Hundred and seventy and seventy Naira) as Claims and Compensation,” he further added.