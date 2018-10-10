NSITF pays N835m compensation to injured workers

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, has said that between January 2017 and June 2018, the Fund paid N835, 318, 858, 62Kobo, l to beneficiaries as claims and compensation under the Employees Compensation Scheme.

Speaking during the NSITF special day at the ongoing Abuja Trade fair, MD/CE of the Fund, Adebayd Somefun also disclosed that the NSIFT had in the last one year, paid for 42 artificial limbs/ parts to cater for workers who lost their limbs in the course of their jobs.

Somefun explained that the ECS basically provides social security for employees who sustained injuries in the course of employment or their dependants in the case of death According to him, “the contingencies covered by the scheme include compensation for injuries, mental stress, occupational diseases, hearing impairment, permanent or temporary disability and even vocational rehabilitation as well as covering for benefits of deceased employees whose families’ fortunes are upheld even after the passing away of their bread winners.” Giving a breakdown of how the fund was paid, he said N202.9 million was paid as health medical refund, while N261 million went for death benefit.

Others are N74million for disability benefit and loss of productivity for employers -N8 million He further said: “Those who have benefitted from this special scheme run by the Fund include 298 injured employees placed on monthly or periodic payment.

Those on periodic payments are employees still in their productive years of 55 and below who are no longer functioning effectively because of workplace/related injuries.

Twenty (20) persons above the age of 55 years have been paid lump sums on a once off basis.

“In order to cushion the burden on families of deceased employees who died in the course of work, the Fund has paid forty-one (41) lump sums for accidents/ diseases resulting in death of the employees and is currently paying 226 families monthly benefits, one of which receives N1.5 Million monthly.” The NSITF boss said to access these benefits, “the employer – government or private/individual is required to pay onIy one percent (1%) of total payroll of the employees to the NSITF, and this is at no cost to the employee.

“Once that is done, it becomes the duty of NSITF to carry the burden which otherwise would have gone to the employer where there is a workplace injury, death or disability

