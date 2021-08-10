NSITF redeploys 300 staffers over skill mismatch

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trustfund (NSITF) has redeployed about 300 of her staffers after a careful consideration of their core competences, skills and qualifications.

The fund, in a statement signed by General Manager and Head of Corporate Affairs, Mrs Ijeoma-Oji Okoronkwo, said the decision followed a strategic reform in response to the allegations of misappropriation and embezzlement of funds levelled against the past management of the fund.

Mrs Okoronkwo said the reform which was in two phases with the first dwelling on the reconstitution of the team that saw Dr Michael Akabogu, Mrs Maureen Allagoa, Mrs Temitope Akinwale and Mr Modu Gana as executive management members serving as Managing Director/CE, Executive Director Administration, Executive Director Finance &Accounts, and Executive Director Operations respectively.

The second phase of the strategic repositioning of the fund as approved by the Presidential Report, according to her , was to implement a strategic reform and change management plan that will see the Fund stabilized and secure the much needed public confidence.

The head of corporate affairs further said an essential part of the process of the implementation was the redistribution of staff to departments that match their qualifications, experiences and competencies.

“The exercise which had been duly communicated to staff saw the redistribution of 300 out of the over 5000 staff strength of the Fund. These staff were redeployed across various departments, Branches and Regions across the Federation after a careful consideration of their core competences, skills and qualifications.

“Prominently the following senior Management staff were strategically redeployed and posted to serve in the following department/Regions:

Mr Zwalda Ponkap, formerly General Manager Audit& Inspectorate was redeployed from Audit and Inspectorate Department to Finance department as General Manager/ Head of Finance, Mr Babatunde Adegoke, a Deputy General Manager and former acting Head of the Lagos Corporate Office redeployed to Head the Investment & Treasury Management, Mr Nasir Mohammed, an Assistant General Manager Kaduna Regional Office redeployed to ICT Head Office as the Head of Department, Mr Lateef Musa, formerly General Manager Enforcement redeployed to Lagos Regional Office as the Regional Manager, Mr Geoffrey Otokito, formerly Deputy General Manager APRD redeployed to serve as Regional Manager Portharcourt Region and Mrs Ijeoma Oji- Okoronkwo, formerly General Manager SERVICOM redeployed as General Manager and Head of Corporate Affairs.

“All affected officers are encouraged to make good use of the opportunity as the redeployments are targeted at improving productivity, retooling relearning, capacity building and ensuring that all hands are on deck towards achieving the Mandate of the Fund.

“However, Management has commenced the compilation and processing of relocation allowances for all redeployed staff to ensure a seamless relocation,” the statement said.