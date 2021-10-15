NSME hails FG’s commitment to mining sector as driver of development

The Nigerian Society of Mining Engineers (NSME) has commended the federal government for identifying the mining sector as the key driver in the quest for national development.

NSME gave the commendation in a statement jointly signed by its President, Prof. Benson Jatau and General Secretary, Engr. Anthony Ojile at the end of its 20th annual general meeting (AGM)/ internal conference held at the International Hotel, Gombe, Thursday.

The 2021 AGM was held on the theme; “Repositioning the Nigerian Mining Sector for Accelerated National Development.”

The Society however urged the federal government to leverage on the impact of the junior mining companies on economic diversifications through minerals exploration, mining, and value addition to facilitate the attraction of major mining companies into the Nigerian mining sector.

The body also called on the federal government to halt child labour in the mines field through the enforcement of International Labour Organisation (ILO) resolutions on child labour.

According to the statement, the federal government also needs to ensure total compliance with environmental monitoring and enforcement provisions concerning minerals exploration, mining, value addition and environmental concerns.

