NSN attributes high cost of foodstuff to Covid-19, insecurity

The Nutrition Society of Nigeria (NSN) has attributed the rising cost of staple food in the country to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as banditry, Boko Haram and Fulani herders’ attacks that have scared farmers from farming.

The Society’s president, Prof. Wasiu Afolabi, who stated this at a press conference as part of their annual scientific conference that was held in Enugu, said the soaring food prices had striking consequences on hunger and malnutrition.

According to him, there is the need to ensure food price stability before Nigeria slumps into acute hunger and malnutrition which is capable of killing diseases.

He said: “Soaring food prices have striking consequences on hunger and malnutrition. Nigeria being Africa’s most populous nation with over 210 million population competes with India for the largest number of poor people in the world.

“The rising inflation has adversely affected the profitability of producers and is a major contributor to the low export penetration of made-in-Nigeria goods in the international market. There is an urgent need to ensure price stability before the situation becomes deplorable.”