NSUK proud to get NANS president

The students of Nasarawa state University keffi (NSUK) are happy and proud that one of their own,Comrade Danielson Bamidele Akpan is the first student from Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK) to become NANS President.

A student, who calls himself simply as Sale, in facebook post said that recently, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) conducted an election to elect a new president who will control the affairs of the organisation for the next one year and one of their colleagues emerged winner.

At the end of the election, which took place in Abuja, he added, Comrade Danielson Bamidele Akpan was declared the winner of the election after polling a total number of 104 votes out of 272 delegates that participated in the exercise.