NTA, AIT, NAN, others set for football action as 2021 SWAN FCT week kicks off

All is now set for 2021 sporting and social activities organised by the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) FCT chapter.

Christened SWAN week, the week-long events will kick-start this Saturday November 20 with physical exercise beginning from the prestigious old parade ground in Abuja.

SWAN FCT chairman Ndubueze Chidoka who disclosed this during an official draw ceremony for Football and Tennis competitions said this year’s events will serve as a period to relax, unite and socialise in a bid to advance the course of the profession.

He announced that already an intense health talk and checks have been put in place with highly-placed medical professionals ready to anchor the session on Monday November 22 in the morning hours. Thereafter, the preliminary football matches will take place later same day.

Defending Champions Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) and runners up News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that were seeded anchor group A and B with Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Voice of Nigeria (VON), Africa Independent Television (AIT), Nigeria Customs Broadcasting Corporation (NCBN) and TVC joining the fray.

“Our work as members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm can be so engaging. However, this year’s event is designed to enable members ease off and take necessary measures to living healthy,” the SWAN FCT chairman said.

While Tennis event is slated for Tuesday at the package B of Moshood Abiola stadium, the football competition will climax Thursday November 25 where cash and medal prices will be handed over to winners.

Related

No tags for this post.