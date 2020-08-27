NTA not under probe – Mgt

The management of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) has declared that federal government-owned media outfit is not under Senate investigations.

The management also said no one has been asked to step down by the Senate.

A statement by the deputy director Corporate Affairs of NTA M.C. Moses, Wednesday said, “The management of NTA has noted with concern the inaccurate and fallacious story being circulated by some online media outfit and some newspapers to the effect that it has been ordered by the Senate Committee on Finance to step aside.”

Moses said the claim was wholly untrue and thrives only in the realm of malice and mischief.

The deputy director said that what was being investigated was” NTA/StarTimes Joint Venture – a limited liability cable television company formed in 2009 and jointly owned by NTA and StarTimes.”

He noted that the company has its own independent management which appeared before the Senate committee on invitation.

He also said, “The management of the NTA headed by the Director General, Yakubu Lbn Mohammed, is intact, has not been asked to step aside and is performing its day to day activities without let or hindrance.”