NTI DG assures of quality, commitment in teachers’ training



The newly appointed Director General (DG) and Chief Executive (CE) of the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), Kaduna, Prof. Musa Garba Maitafsir, has vowed to ensure quality and commitment in the training of Nigerian teachers.

Prof. Maitafsir made the commitment during his familiarisation visit to Maiduguri, Borno state, where he solicited the support of the Chairman of NTI Governing Council, who is also the Chairman, Borno state Local Government Civil Service Commission, Sen. Kaka Malam Yale, to enable him consolidate on the gains of the previous administration of the Institute.

Receiving the NTI Chief Executive in his office, Sen. Yale, congratulated him on his appointment and assured him of the Council’s support to ensure further meaningful development of the Institute.

Meanwhile, Prof. Musa Maitafsir, has visited the UNICEF office in Maiduguri as part of his familiarisation tour, while assuring the UNICEF Education Specialist in Borno state, Dr. Yusuf Ismail that the Institute is set to ensure quality and excellence in the training of 18,367 unqualified teachers of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, who are contracted to the Institute by the UNICEF.

Responding, the UNICEF Education Specialist, Dr. Yusuf Ismail, commended the DG/CE for the visit, while congratulating him on his appointment. He advised him to promote the image of the Institute during his tenure.

Addressing the Vice Chancellor, University of Maiduguri, Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, in his office as part of the tour, Prof. Maitafsir commended the Vice Chancellor for the affiliation and other opportunities offered to NTI by the University, and urged him to give the Institute more opportunity to ensure improved quality and commitment throughout the period of his stewardship at the Institute.

Responding, Prof. Shugaba congratulated the NTI DG/CE on his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari and assured him of more support for NTI.

The DG/CE and his entourage; NTI Ag. Registrar and Council Secretary, Malam Ibrahim Hamidu and his SA, Dr. Armiya’u Malami Yabo, were led round the NTI Borno state office by the state Coordinator, Malam Modu Kingimi, where he inspected the office under construction urging the contractor to speed up work to enable NTI staff move in and continue their work.

