NTI DG harps on quality, service delivery in teachers’ training

The Director General and Chief Executive National Teachers Institute (NTI), Prof. Musa Garba Maitafsir, has stated that the Institute will continue to promote quality assurance and effective service delivery in producing quality teachers.

Addressing the opening of a three-day review meeting of Quality Assurance Monitoring and Evaluation Instrument at the Institute, Prof. Maitafsir, who was represented by the Institute’s Director of Academic Services, Dr. Hafsat Lawal Kontagora, said the review was aimed at promoting quality and effectiveness of teachers’ training in the Institute.



He said quality assurance should strive to achieve balance and coherence across different mechanisms developed to meet the demand and expectation of the Institute.

‘’I am very passionate about quality assurance and will continue to promote quality assurance and effective service delivery to all activities of the Institute, that is why this review is being held,” he said.



The Institute’s Director of Quality Assurance and ICT, Hajiya Fatima Ahmad Belgore, in her remarks said NTI has been nurturing and producing quality teachers to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

She said the Institute since inception has been playing a great role in teacher education in Nigeria through the instrumentality of distance learning.



According to Fatima, monitoring instruments were used years ago to enhance the quality of the already developed mechanisms in line with modern innovation of regular improvements, hence the need to embark on a critical review of the instruments by experts.

“Recall that in 2017 the Institute created the Department of Quality Assurance and ICT, in response to the directive by the Federal Ministry of Education, to enhance the quality of its programmes and services.



‘’The main objectives of the review are to, remove the obsolete tools in the instrument, improve on the existing instruments and address the daunting challenges encountered on the field as well as meet up with the requirement of periodic review. Professionals and practitioners with sound academic expertise are chosen to deliberate with staff of the Institute to broaden knowledge on the instruments,” she said.



A former Executive Secretary, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) and the lead consultant, Prof. Muhammad I. Junaid, congratulated the new Director and Chief Executive, Prof. Musa Garba Maitafsir, on his appointment.

He said the job of the review of quality assurance monitoring and evaluation instruments have been made easy, because the instruments have already been developed.



‘’In our capacity as reviewers, it is a laudable objective by the Institute,’’ he said.