NTI retrains 18,367 teachers in North-east

The National Teachers Institute (NTI) has matriculated 18,367 unqualified teachers from Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states (BAY states) for retraining under its emergency teacher retraining programme, just as Minister of Education harped on teachers’ professional development.

The education minister, Malam Adamu Adamu reiterated the ministry’s commitment to establish a robust teacher professional development and recruitment system and strengthen leadership capacity for education in emergency, among others.

Addressing the matriculation ceremony at Government House Yola, Adamawa state as guest of honour, the Minister, who was represented by the Director Education Support Services, Dr. Lydia Ifeyinwa Giginna, restated his assurances during the launching of Global Partnership for Education (GPE) in Abuja that the GPE grant accelerated funding will be used to support state-driven intervention, that will address the gaps in delivering education in emergency.

‘’The GPE funds will be applied to selected interventions that will mitigate the challenges and response to urgent educational needs, emerging from the crisis in the North-East region, the Covid-19 pandemic, the gaps identified by the joint education needs assessment of the education clusters and policies, as strategic priorities defined by the three states and the various education sector plans and state education sector operational plans,’’ he said.

Declaring open the matriculation ceremony, which was organised in the affected states in collaboration with Global Partnership for Education, United Nations Children Funds (UNICEF) and Federal Ministry of Education, NTI Director and Chief Executive, Prof. Musa Garba Maitafsir, said the academic programme for BAY states, which was rolled out in August, 2021 had outlined their activities for successful execution and monitoring.

He craved the indulgence of all major stakeholders to support the programmes throughout its duration, noting that NTI has a track record of successful implementation of all its mandates of training and retraining of teachers at all levels as enshrined in the law establishing the Institute.