NTI trains 18,367 unqualified teachers from Adamawa, Borno, Yobe states

The Director and Chief Executive of National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), Prof. Musa Garba Maitafsir, has vowed to curtail excesses at the Institute’s study centres nationwide, while tasking managers on commitment and dedication.



Prof. Maitafsir stated this during the opening of a two-day review meeting on training of 18,367 unqualified teachers from Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, organised by the United Nations Children’s fund (UNICEF), in collaboration with the National Teachers’ Institute, Kaduna and Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

The meeting, which sensitised the centre managers on the operations of the Institute’s programmes using the distance learning technique, aimed at enhancing the quality of the programmes and ensure efficient service delivery.

“We gather here once again, to review the progress of the training programme and deliberate on ways forward, the Institute is still soliciting for the cooperation of the entire stakeholders to ensure that we produce quality and committed teachers for these three states at the end of the life cycle of this programme,’’ he said.

Prof. Maitafsir assured UNICEF, Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states and education stakeholders that the Institute under his leadership will do everything stated in the Institute’s Act to ensure that the outcome of this Global Partnership for Education (GPE) support grant is achieved and realised within the stipulated time demanded.

He stated that NTI in conjunction with UNICEF, TRCN and the three states’ stakeholders of basic education have implemented all the resolutions which include, Conduct of Learner Demography Exercise, Provision of Learning Management System (LMS) for the training and placement of 18,367 unqualified teachers into the Institute’s portal and issuance of admission letters to qualified students.



Other resolutions include identification and provision of convenient study centres; appointment of centre managers and facilitators. “I will also devise all possible measures to checkmate deviations from the established norms and ethics of the Institute throughout the conduct of this programme”.

NTI Programme Coordinator, Dr. Armiya’u Yabo, said the overall objectives of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) support grant in the North East, specifically Borno, Adamawa and Yobe is to improve education access, learning outcomes and continuity in learning for conflict-affected children in safe and protective environment.

Representative of the Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja, Mr. Bode Ayanwole, and representative of the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria, Mr. Lawrence Ugo-Ali, appreciated the progress so far recorded, during the review meeting.



The meeting was attended by 50 participants, expected to be centre managers of the training centres in the affected states.