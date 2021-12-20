NTI trains 925 teachers on key thematic areas

The National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), Kaduna is training 925 teachers on key thematic areas in the 2021 capacity building workshops for teachers under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) project.

NTI Director General and Chief Executive (DG/CE), Prof. Musa Garba Maitafsir, disclosed, in a speech addressed to the participants at all the training centres, that the training was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s emphasis on the provision of quality education to its citizens.

Prof. Maitafsir commended the present administration for the prompt release of funds for this year’s edition of the training workshops.

“We have introduced some innovative practices in the way we conduct workshops in the Institute. After reviewing the training manuals, we developed power-point presentations on all the thematic areas.

“This is done with a view to simplify the assignment of the resource persons at the training centres, so that they can concentrate more on participants-centred, activity-based and participatory approach of facilitation. I urge all participants to embrace the new paradigm shift, so that there will be positive impact on the whole exercise,’’ he said.

The DG/CE congratulated the participants on their selection to participate in the workshops, urging them to demonstrate their readiness to learn through active participation in the class discussion and group work.

He urged stakeholders such as the State Ministries of Education, SUBEBs and the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) to continue to monitor the training in their respective states. The training, which is strictly observed under Covid-19 protocols, kicked off in all state capitals and the FCT on December 19 to end on December 24, 2021.