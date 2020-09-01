NTTF ready to resume actions after COVID-19 – President





President of Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) Ishaku Tikon, has said that the federation is ready to resume competitive activities following the approval of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the resumption of non-contact sports as- badminton, table tennis, tennis, and track, and field events.



PTF has said that non-contact sports could kick off with strict adherence to set safety protocols amidst the global pandemic outbreak which halted all sporting since March.

Tikon however said that despite the PTF’s pronouncement, the federation would still wait for directives from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, which is expected to meet with the National Assembly, before deciding how to restart its programmes.



“As you know, table tennis is among the non-contact sports that have been cleared to commence full activities by the PTF on COVID-19 pandemic. But we will do it in tandem with the ministry’s protocol.

“We are aware that the minister is in contact with the National Assembly for the resumption of non-contact sports. Until then, I may not be able to say anything now because we don’t know the outcome of the minister’s meeting with the National Assembly. That is the more reason why we have to wait for them,” he stated.