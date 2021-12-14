NUAAE suspends president, secretary over ‘financial indictment’





The Nigeria Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees (NUAAE) has suspended its National President, Comrade Simon Anchaver, and General Secretary, Comrade Aitekhuehi Ededuan, indefinitely for alleged criminal breach of agreement in accordance with the NUAAE constitution.

The suspension, according to the a statement issued over the weekend by the acting president and secretary of NUAAE, Comrades Aniedi Ekpo and Chapi Paul respectively, was backed the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Monitoring Team and NUAAE Central Working Committee (CWC).



The statement read: ” After an inconclusive pre-NEC CWC meeting of NUAAE held in Abuja last week, due to Comrade Anchaver’s refusal to allow discussion in the house adopted by NLC Monitoring Team and NUAAE-CWC Finance Committee report and non-adherence to provisions of the April 4th, December 17th 2019 and March 25th, 2021 agreements as it relates to constitutional breaches.

“Comrades Anchaver decided to hold illegal factional NEC meeting contrary to Rule 8(ii) of NUAAE constitution with some illegally elected state chairmen and treasurers whose elections were declared null and void in March 25th, 2021 agreement dully signed by him and NUAAE-CWC authorized apology letter to the NLC President as evidence to implement the provisions of the agreement.

“The remaining CWC members in session summoned an emergency extra ordinary meeting of NEC and considered the Finance Committee report adopted by NLC Monitoring Team and NUAAE-CWC which relates to constitutional breaches therefore resolved that Comrade Anchaver and Comrade Ededuan stands suspended from office indefinitely because of their indictment by the aformentioned committees.

“That Comrade Aniediabasi Ekpo (National Deputy President 1) and Comry Chapi Paul (Deputy General Secretary) are mandated to take charge as acting National President and acting General Secretary with immediate effect.

“That the illegal state chairmen indicted in the finance committee report stands suspended from office indefinitely inline with the constitution of the association.

“That Comrade Angbian Simon stands suspended for conniving with Comrade Anchaver for making payment illegally and holding union fund in his personal account in contravention of the association constitution and Trade Union Act”.

The statement noted that a five- man committee has been setup to ascertain all the Union’s bank account balance through certified bank statements as date or when the accounts were closed to know the exact amount involved in the alleged fraud cases of emblzzlement and mismanagement in the report.

According to the statement, the Chairman of the Committee shall submit its findings to the CWC for immediate implementation not later than two months from December 5th, 2021.

Members of the five-man Committee will be Chaired by the National Treasurer of NUAAE, Comrade Obafemi Oyenubi, Suleiman Isah (National Trustee), Com. Amachi Nwekwuru (National Auditor), Com. Saudat Asabe (NWC II) and Comrade James Williams as secretary.

The statement added that the National leadership must ensure complete compliance and implementation of all provisions of April 4, 2019, December 17, 2019 and March 25, agreements.