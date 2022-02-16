NUAAE takes protest to ICPC office, calls for own president’s arrest

The crisis rocking the National Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees (NUAEE) Tuesday took another dimension when some members of the union staged a protest at the headquarters of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) in Abuja to demand for the arrest of its President, Comrade Simon Anchaver.

The protesters were armed with various inscriptions such as “Anchaver must go and ICPC just recover looted funds; “justice delayed, is justice denied; “your invitation of Comr. Anchaver four times is questionable’’, among others.

Recall that the union had in December, 2021, Anchaver and the General Secretary, Comrade Aitekhuehi Ededuan, indefinitely for alleged criminal breach of agreement in accordance with the NUAAE’s constitution.

The National Treasurer of NUAAE, Comrade Obafemi Oyenubi, who led the protest to the ICPC office, alleged that the suspended president collected the sum of N150million loans on behalf of 112 members of the union without their consent from Heritage bank.

He also alleged that the money was diverted into his brother, Simon Agbia’s personal account without the consent of the union and embezzled.

Oyenubi, who is also the petitioner, alleged further that the matter was reported to ICPC last year but it failed to probe Anchaver, accusing the suspended president of owing the 60 secretariat staff 48months salary.

Efforts to get reaction from ICPC during the protest were futile but a staff of the commission called the leaders of the protesters in for discussion.

Though, the outcome of their meeting was sketchy as at the time of filing in this report, it was gathered that the ICPC had reportedly arrested two of Comrade Anchaver’s loyalists, Comrade Agbian Simon the union cashier and Comrade Sunday Aitokhuehi, the General Secretary of the union respectively.

Also, efforts to get reaction from Anchaver were not successful as all calls put across to him were not answered.