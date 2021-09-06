NUC accredits 24 programmes for Kogi State University

The National University Commission (NUC) has accredited 24 programmes for Kogi State University, Anyigba, representing 100 per cent accreditation.

The vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Marietu Tenuche, stated this Saturday at a press conference held at the Senate building of the University in Anyigba.

The vice chancellor and other management team took journalists round on a facility tour of the institution.

Professor Tenuche stated that the programmes were accredited recently, barely one year after she assumed office as the 5th vice chancellor of the institution. She said the accredited programmes were 19 undergraduate and five postgraduate programmes.

She stated further that, “The greatest problem the university has ever faced since establishment was the accreditation debacle. In 2005 for instance, the university presented all the 30 programmes it was running then to the NUC for accreditation and only nine of such programmes were granted accreditation, all on interim basis.

”The remaining 21 had denied accreditation. The institution was to later make history as it had 29 programmes accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) within 29 months and since then, the university had all her programmes accredited, with the exception of the medical programme which had denied accreditation in 2015.″

Speaking on the effort of the management of the university in curbing cultism and other security challenges, the vice chancellor, stated that the institution procured two vehicles for the security unit and one for the chief security coordinator to facilitate operational movements in and around the campus.

She added that the effort was able to tackle all forms of cultism to the barest minimum. She added that students and staff who in the past live in fear as a result of activities of cultists now move about in the campus freely.

Professor Tenuche noted that the present administration has improved on its internally generated revenue. She added that the issue of sex for mark, examination malpractice and other vices have been nipped in the bud by the present management of the university.