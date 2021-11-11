NUC approves 5 new courses for PCU, Ibadan

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved five new additional academic programmes for the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan.

This was contained in a letter signed by the NUC Director of Planning,Dr Noel Saliu, on behalf of the Executive Secretary, Professor Abubakar Rasheed,dated 8th November,2021.

NUC in the letter with reference number: NUC/AP/P72/Vol1/05 and addressed to the vice chancellor, PCU, Professor Kola Oloke, stated that the approval of the five new courses for the university, came on the heels of the resource assessment visit carried out in August, this year.

NUC in the letter stated that, “The new courses approved to be at degree level and full time, include Cyber Security, Software Engineering, Procurement Management, Mass Communication and International Relations.”

Others are Accounting, Actuarial Science, Business Administration, Banking and Finance, Marketing and Economics.

NUC stated in the letter that the approved courses which shall commence in the university at the current academic session, shall be run on full-time basis.