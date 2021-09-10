NUC approves law programme for Edo varsity

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted full accreditation to Edo State University Uzairue Law programme.

The approval followed a review of the report of NUC accreditation panel’s visit of to the university in March and April, 2021.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, who disclosed this in a statement said: “The accreditation feat tallies with our university’s consistent efforts to build a robust and qualitative educational foundation.”

According to him, “Till date, all programmes presented for accreditation by the University have been approved by the NUC and earned accreditation status with a minimum score of 78%.

“Programmes that are professional in nature such as Medicine, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Engineering, Law and Accounting have approvals and earned full accreditation status from the professional regulatory bodies.”

The VC also noted that the euphoria of no strikes, no interruptions of academic calendar policy of the university and the timely completion of academic programmes is in fulfillment of its management’s promise to adhere to its academic calendar.