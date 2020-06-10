NUC grants full accreditation for Mass Comm, 2 others to Niger varsity

June 10, 2020 Aideloje Ojo Education 0





The Mass Communication of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai has received full academic accreditation from the National Universities Commission(NUC).
This is contained In a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu.


The letter was signed by the Commission’s Director of Accreditation, Dr. Maryam Sali.
Other programmes that got include Biology and Computer Science, resulting from an exercise conducted late last year by the Commission as part of its statutory mandate to accredit academic programmes in the nation’s universities.


According to NUC, the of Mass Communication in the Social Science, Biology and Computer Science  in the Science category, is for a period of five years.


Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu has appreciated the effort of Niger State Government for the financial support given to the University for the exercise 
He said while reacting to the good news that “I am looking forward to the same  support towards the next  2020 exercise which will involve fourteen programmes.”


He recalled that the NUC organised the accreditation exercise of academic programmes in the university in October/November 2019 to ascertain their viability.

You searched: ,

Matched content



Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*