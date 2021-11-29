Nude photos: Arraignment of Ohakim gets Jan 17 date

The arraignment of former governor of Imo state, Chief Ikedi Ohakim ,for allegedly threatening to release nude photographs of an Abuja based lady, Chinyere Amuchienwa has been fixed for January 17, 2022 trial.

The trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, fixed the date at a resume hearing Monday.

Ohakim and Chinedu Okpaleke are being prosecuted by the federal government for threatening to release Chinyere’s nude photos if she fails to drop charges of attempted kidnap against them.

Following a petition by Chinyere Amuchienwa, the police had filed a criminal charge against Ohakim and Okpaleke, but later discovered that the content of the petition was false and misleading.

Consequently, effort by the Police to withdraw the charge against the defendants marked FHC/ABJ/CS/287/2020, proved abortive as the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice applied to the court to take over the matter.

On September 27, Justice Taiwo ruled that the AGF has unfettered power to take over the case.

Ruling, Justice Taiwo held that the COVID-19 is not an issue to play with.

In view of the application of the defendants, the court adjourned to January 17, 2022 for Ohakim and Okpaleke to be arraigned.