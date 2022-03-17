NUGA Games: FUD to take part in 14 events – VC 

March 17, 2022 Ismailla Fagge Sports 0

 
The Federal University, Dutse Jigawa state will participate  in 14  events at the upcoming Nigeria University Games  coming up later in the year   at the University of  Lagos.

FUD Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed disclosed this  in  Dutse  during briefings with journalists after one year in office.

He  stated that within one year in office, sports has witnessed a rapid development in the University .

 Mohammed noted they had rehabilitated their sporting facilities  especially  the basket ball  , volley ball , badminton,  and hand ball courts  as well as football pitch.

  ‘ We are waiting for an approved intervention  from the National Lottery Fund  to overhaul our sporting facilities ,’ he said. 

 He pointed out that they came for needs  assessment  to access their sporting facilities , ‘we are expecting the feedback very soon , he further stated.

 Professor Mohammed  stated that their investments in sports  was yielding  the desired dividend on their  as their student has won a gold medal  and silver at recent Judo tournament in Kano.

 Already four athletes  from the university  have  qualified for 4 events in NUGA.