NUGA Games: FUD to take part in 14 events – VC 



The Federal University, Dutse Jigawa state will participate in 14 events at the upcoming Nigeria University Games coming up later in the year at the University of Lagos.

FUD Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed disclosed this in Dutse during briefings with journalists after one year in office.

He stated that within one year in office, sports has witnessed a rapid development in the University .

Mohammed noted they had rehabilitated their sporting facilities especially the basket ball , volley ball , badminton, and hand ball courts as well as football pitch.

‘ We are waiting for an approved intervention from the National Lottery Fund to overhaul our sporting facilities ,’ he said.

He pointed out that they came for needs assessment to access their sporting facilities , ‘we are expecting the feedback very soon , he further stated.

Professor Mohammed stated that their investments in sports was yielding the desired dividend on their as their student has won a gold medal and silver at recent Judo tournament in Kano.

Already four athletes from the university have qualified for 4 events in NUGA.