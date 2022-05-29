Nuhu to constituents: Kano Central has better deal under PDP 

A senatorial candidate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Danburam Abubakar Nuhu, has assured members and supporters of the party in the Kano Central senatorial district of a better deal for the entire constituents when he secures their mandate via the 2023 general elections.

The senatorial candidate, in a press statement issued to Blueprint, Sunday, following his victory at the PDP primaries over the weekend, said he would use his legislative experience garnered a t the House of Representatives, and years of political engineering to better the lot of the citizens of the senatorial zone in particular and Kano state in general when elected come 2023 general elections.

The Returning Officer of the election conducted on May 21, 2022, Barr Mohammed Salawu, declared Hon (Dr.) Danburam Abubakar Nuhu with 503 votes winner while Hajia Laila Buhari, got 15 votes.

The election, which was witnessed by the representative of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other PDP representatives from the headquarters, was observed to be peaceful, free, fair and credible, throughout the 15 local government areas that make up the senatorial district.

Speaking after the primaries, winner of the election, Hon Abubakar Nuhu appealed to his opponents, members of PDP and supporters to join hands in order to ensure that PDP emerges victorious in the senatorial district, state and country at large.

“With this victory, I call on my supporters and those who lost in the primaries to put their hands on the deck to ensure the our party win during the 2023 general elections. A victory for PDP is a victory for all of us for a better deal,” he said.

Blueprint reports that the PDP candidate’s experience spans over 20 years in the banking industry where he who rose to the rank of Executive Director.

He was a former Commissioner of Commerce in Kano state before becoming a member representing Kano Municipal constituency at the House of Representatives.

