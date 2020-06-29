NUJ 2020: Nasarawa set to stage council election



The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nasarawa state chapter said it has slated Thursday, July 2, 2020 to conduct election of its new officials into various positions in the state.



A statement signed by the National Vice president of the union north central zone Chief Wilson Bako Punvwet, Monday and issued to Journalists in Lafia, the state capital said the election would be under the supervision of the national officers of the union at the NUJ secretariat as from 9:00 am in Lafia.



Punvwet also said that only Journalists that are fully registered would be allowed to vote for the candidates of their choice.

He advised Journalists in the state to come alone with their national identity cards while those that have registered and are yet to receive their identity cards should come alone with their bank tellers as evidence for their registration.



He also advised Journalists in the state to conduct themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner during, and after the elections.