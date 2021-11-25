NUJ and mentorship of aspiring journalists

Mentorship is about guidance, nurturing, educating, grooming, training, and counseling. For individuals, corporate bodies, business concerns, religious bodies and professional associations, the story-line is the same.

It is basically a master-servant, parent-children, employer-employee, landlord-tenant, teacher-student, and leaders-the led relationships. The list is actually endless here.

The bottom-line is the transfer of knowledge, experience, connection, leadership, blueprint, etc, from a mentor to a mentee. It is all about continuity and progress.

October, this year, Lagos state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, held its 2021 Press Week.

Speaking during a press conference to outline activities lined up for the week, Adeleye Ajayi, Lagos NUJ chairman, said his administration assumed office on November 26, 2020, amidst a very turbulent election.

He, however, disclosed that the theme of the week is: ‘Nigeria and Nation Building: Overcoming the Challenges of Security, Restructuring and Self Determination for Progressive Development’

Activities lined up for the NUJ Press week were: health walk, visit to orphanage homes, novelty matches, public lecture, chapels’ rendezvous, awards to some politicians, captains of industry and philanthropists, as well as gala night.

I attended most of these events and I must say the Lagos NUJ press week was a success from all standards.

But, I wish the leadership of the NUJ should begin to think in the direction of grooming young, aspiring journalists from various journalism training institutes, mass communication departments at various universities and polytechnics to take over from those of us who are ageing gracefully.

In a distress economy like that of Nigeria, most journalists are not paid for months or even years. So, some journalists are distress themselves, looking up to God for miracles.

Yet, some of these distress journalists are expected to go out there, source for reports, by force-by-fire and deliver on dateline come sun, come shine, regardless of their empty pockets.

What should be the mindset of young, aspiring journalists at this point in time?

This is one question NUJ should strive in the years ahead to answer, unless we may be faced with situations where mass communication graduates, dump their certificates to go out there and hustle for money, anyhow, in future.

Some, I dare say are already dumping their certificates in desperate search for money.

Fortunately, there are some practicing and retired journalists, who are into training, mentorship, and training for young, aspiring journalists.

For instance, Lekan Otufodunrin, who worked for various media houses for over 30 years, resigned from The Nation newspaper, to run his Media Career Development Network.

Joke Kujenya, a versatile investigative journalist is the Executive-in-Charge/Mentor at Media Mentors Initiative, Funke Fadugba, former Lagos NUJ chairman, who went back to school to obtain her master’s degree.

Today, she is an educationist, grooming students to become leaders of tomorrow. The list is actually endless and you could add to it.

There are lots and lots of journalists, practicing and retired, who are doing mentorship, teaching and coaching, in the little corners of their world.

They are all contributing to the progress and development of the profession in Nigeria and at the global level.

The other day, I had a private conversation with a student of mass communication, University of Lagos. He told me point-blank that after his education, he could settle for either public relations, advertising or go into business to make money and take care of his parents.

“Sir, my parents are toiling day and night to see me through school and I am not prepared to work with any media house that will not pay me as at when due”, he lamented.

Journalism is a noble profession. Journalists are watchdogs of the society. Therefore, NUJ should do everything humanly possible to ensure that in Nigeria, where the economy is galloping, the future of journalism is guaranteed.

There is nothing basically wrong with raising funds through awards. I know NUJ at state and federal levels have done a lot over the years to give hope to some of their members. It is commendable, it is appreciated. It is a welcome development.

But, again, I repeat, let NUJ think of young, aspiring journalists and reach out to them in their various schools as soon as possible for the sake of the future of journalism in Nigeria.

Udom, a freelance journalist, is the editor of www.csomedia.com.ng

