NUJ chapel mourns demise of FCTA chairman

The FCTA chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has

announced the death of her Chairman, Comrade Sani Tahir who died at

4am on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 in his home in Bauchi after he was

hospitalized for two weeks.

Until his death, he was a Senior Information Officer with the

Department of Information, Federal Capital Territory Administration

(FCTA) and was elected as Chairman of the chapel on the 18th of May,

2018.

He has been buried in Bauchi in accordance with Islamic rites.

Death will come and it will always come at a most unexpected time like a thief.

Comrade Sani Tahir stood for the best ideals of our Union. He fought

hard to keep a Union that was traumatized from bad leadership at the

chapel level.

He answered God’s call at a time he was most needed in FCTA chapel of the Union.

According to the Secretary of the chapel, our hearts are with the two

tender kids and members of his family, especially his wife, whom he

left behind at this time to carry on with the burden of caring for the

tender kids.

The executive of the chapel will meet and convey a meeting in honour

of the late chairman of FCTA chapel.

