NUJ commiserates with police over Isanlu attack

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kogi state council has commiserated with the Nigeria Police over the dastardly killing of their personnel in the last week attack of police post that occurred in Isanlu , Yagba West local government area of Kogi state.

This was contained in a condolence message to the police signed by the state chairman and secretary, Adeiza Momohjimoh and Ademu Haruna, respectively and made available to newsmen in Lokoja, Tuesday.

The message stated that: “We write on behalf of all working journalists in Kogi state to commiserate with you over the unfortunate bandit’s attack on Isanlu Police Station which led to the death of eight officers of the force.”

“The action of the bandits is most barbaric, callous and reprehensible. It is sad that eight officers who were diligently serving their father land could be murdered in such a dastardly manner.

“Our hearts also go out to the family of the deceased officers, their colleagues in the force and the entire country.

“We pray to Almighty God to forgive their shortcomings and repose their souls.”

The union urged the police not to be deterred by the unfortunate incident in its quest to fight crime and criminality in the state.