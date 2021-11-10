NUJ condemns acute petrol scarcity in Damaturu

Acute scarcity of the premium motor spirit, commonly called petrol, has hit Damaturu, Yobe state capital.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Yobe council said it wished to condemn the artificial situation that is capable of introducing untold hardships to the people of the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the NUJ chairman Yobe council, Comrade Rajab Mohammed.

Rajab said the development has resulted in sharp increase in the price of the commodity in service stations belonging to independent marketers, major marketers and other black market operations.

He added that “the Union is calling on the state government, regulatory agencies and security agencies to intervene and restore normalcy in businesses and those hoarding the commodity should be identified and asked to sell it freely.

“The NUJ is much concerned about the plights of the state citizens and could not fold its arms to see few people manipulating the sale of the product at illegal prices.”