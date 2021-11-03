NUJ congratulates NYLF President, Eliot Afiyo, over 2021 personality of the year award

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Adamawa state council has extended congratulations to the President Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) Comrade Eliot Afiyo over the prestigious award of ‘Outstanding Personality of the year 2021’ by New Telegraph Newspapers in Lagos.

This was contained in a statement signed by its secretary, Fidelis Jockthan, dated Tuesday November 2, 2021.

“The honour done to this great son of Adamawa was not a surprise to Adamawa Journalists considering his political, social and humanitarian disposition particularly in his quest for a better Nigeria.

“As a friend to the media that has been contributing to developmental Journalism, NUJ is proud to associate itself with your prowess,” it said.

NUJ prayed that the honour becomes another springboard for many accolades as he strives to enthrone better democratic values and purposeful leadership for the country.

“Accept the warmest congratulations of the state Chairman Comrade Ishaka Donald Dedan and the entire council,” the statement added.