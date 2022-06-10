NUJ demands removal of Osun Cp



The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun state council, has warned the top echelon of Nigeria police to remove the state commissioner of police, Olawale Olokode if peace would reign in Osun.



The union maintained that Olokode has lost grip of his personnel and retaining him portends great danger for the peace of the state.



They also decried the claim by Olokode that the Correspondent of The Nation Newspaper, Toba Adedeji, who was shot by policemen while covering a protest sustained a ‘mere metal scratch.’

A communique issued by Shina Abubakar, David Ojo, Fatanmi Olamilekan and Roseline Olawuni, after its monthly congress, noted that the CP is unapologetic by going on radio to mislead members of the public with lies that Adedeji was not hit by a gun bullet.



The communique made available to our correspondent Friday reads that “the congress condemned in entirety what the CP said on a private radio station in Osun that Toba Adedeji sustained a mere ‘metal scratch’ injury and also agreed that whenever the CP is to appear on any radio or TV station on this issue, the NUJ leadership must be allowed to appear with him.



“That the issuance of threatening statements by the state command after the intervention of stakeholders showed that the CP is unapologetic

“That the police hierarchy should supervise Osun Police command to check its raising crime profile under the watch of the CP.



“That as a result of leadership failure of the CP, there is the continuous rise of indiscipline within the ranks and file. Hence, we demand that the CP be redeployed.



“That irrespective of the said medical report the CP referenced, the congress maintained that live bullets were shot at Ola-Iya during the protest that occurred Tuesday, May 31, 2022, and Toba Adedeji was hit by a stray bullet contrary to the position of the CP that he sustained a “mere metal scratch” injury.



“That from the foregoing, the congress agreed that members should continue to boycott police activities in the state till the command is remorseful,” it added.

