NUJ FCT congratulates Isiguzo on relection, urges constitution review

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council has congratulated Chris Isiguzo on his reflection as NIJ president, just as the Council has tasked him to facilitate the review of the Union’s constitution to reposition and make the journalism profession competitive and adequately suited for emerging global media trends.

The statement signed by the Chairman of the Council, Emmanuel Ogbeche, and the Council Secretary, Ochiaka Ugwu, Friday in Abuja, said Isiguzo’s victory was signpost of the will and courage of journalists across the country to stay on the course of taking the Union to greater heights.

It read in part: “The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, heartily congratulates Chris Isiguzo on his reelection as national president.

“We urge the relected president to seize the opportunity and hold a constitutional conference to reposition the Union to be competitive and adequately suited for emerging journalistim and media trends.

“The Council also commends other newly elected national officers especially Bar. Dele Atunbi, National Treasurer, Kris Atsaka, Vice President Zone D and Aji Samuel, Secretary Zone D. We hope that their emergence will lead to a vibrant and responsive NUJ.”

Furthermore, the duo praised the orderly and spirited conduct of delegates from the FCT and other parts of the country.

