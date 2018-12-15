NUJ FCT partners Civil Defence on fake journalists

Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC),

FCT Command, Mr. Patrick Ukpan, has expressed readiness to partner

with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, to flush out

fake journalists.

Ukpan made the promise when the Chairman of the Council, Emmanuel

Ogbeche, led other members of the newly elected executive to solicit

his cooperation and to thank him for the efforts his Command had been

making in the fight against vandalism.

Ukpan, raised the alarm over the level of vandalism in the city,

stating that the corps have made suggestions to the government on how

to reposition the fight against vandalism which include the use of

high technology.

According to him, not less than 10 vandals have been convicted, most

of whom vandalised cables, solar panels among other important

facilities in the City.

He stated that their control team always goes round the city checking

the activities of the vandals, some of whom had been arrested paraded

and prosecuted.

“Nigerians sometimes blame the government for some inadequacies, but

the government and the security agencies have been trying and doing

their best,” he said.

Earlier, the chairman, NUJ FCT Council, Emmanuel Ogbeche, appreciated

the Corps for working round the clock to arrest cable vandals,

manholes and solar panels, but stressed that “you can do more.”

“I came to introduce my new executive to you and to solicit your

co-operation to work with your command in the area of fake journalists

and vandalism of government property in the city,” he said.

Ogbeche said the Council was in the process of setting up an anti-fake

journalists’ committee and solicited the assistance of the Command in

the area of personnel deployment as members of the Committee.

