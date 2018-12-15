NUJ FCT partners Civil Defence on fake journalists

Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC),
FCT Command, Mr. Patrick Ukpan, has expressed readiness to partner
with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, to flush out
fake journalists.
Ukpan made the promise when the Chairman of the Council, Emmanuel
Ogbeche, led other members of the newly elected executive to solicit
his cooperation and to thank him for the efforts his Command had been
making in the fight against vandalism.
Ukpan, raised the alarm over the level of vandalism in the city,
stating that the corps have made suggestions to the government on how
to reposition the fight against vandalism which include the use of
high technology.
According to him, not less than 10 vandals have been convicted, most
of whom vandalised cables, solar panels among other important
facilities in the City.
He stated that their control team always goes round the city checking
the activities of the vandals, some of whom had been arrested paraded
and prosecuted.
“Nigerians sometimes blame the government for some inadequacies, but
the government and the security agencies have been trying and doing
their best,” he said.
Earlier, the chairman, NUJ FCT Council, Emmanuel Ogbeche, appreciated
the Corps for working round the clock to arrest cable vandals,
manholes and solar panels, but stressed that “you can do more.”
“I came to introduce my new executive to you and to solicit your
co-operation to work with your command in the area of fake journalists
and vandalism of government property in the city,” he said.
Ogbeche said the Council was in the process of setting up an anti-fake
journalists’ committee and solicited the assistance of the Command in
the area of personnel deployment as members of the Committee.
