NUJ FCT partners Civil Defence on fake journalists

Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), FCT Command, Mr. Patrick Ukpan, has expressed readiness to partner with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, to flush out fake journalists.

Ukpan made the promise when the Chairman of the Council, Emmanuel Ogbeche, led other members of the newly elected executive to solicit his cooperation and to thank him for the efforts his Command had been making in the fight against vandalism.

Ukpan, raised the alarm over the level of vandalism in the city, stating that the corps have made suggestions to the government on how to reposition the fight against vandalism which include the use of high technology.

According to him, not less than 10 vandals have been convicted, most of whom vandalised cables, solar panels among other important facilities in the City.

He stated that their control team always goes round the city checking the activities of the vandals, some of whom had been arrested paraded and prosecuted.

“Nigerians sometimes blame the government for some inadequacies, but the government and the security agencies have been trying and doing their best,” he said.

Earlier, the chairman, NUJ FCT Council, Emmanuel Ogbeche, appreciated the Corps for working round the clock to arrest cable vandals, manholes and solar panels, but stressed that “you can do more.”

“I came to introduce my new executive to you and to solicit your co-operation to work with your command in the area of fake journalists and vandalism of government property in the city,” he said.

Ogbeche said the Council was in the process of setting up an anti-fake journalists’ committee and solicited the assistance of the Command in the area of personnel deployment as members of the Committee.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.