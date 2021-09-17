NUJ FCT to engage Rochas Okorocha @59

The Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ), FCT Council, Monday, engage the former Governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West, Senator Rochas Okorocha, on national issues as part of activities to mark his 59th birthday.

The council in a press statement, Friday in Abuja, said the discourse, facilitated by the FCT NUJ Chairman, Emmanuel Ogbeche, was titled: Conversation with Owelle at 59.

The event, which would to kick-start the former governor and Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture & Tourism’s birthday would be aired live in one of the national television station and would also feature some of the political associates of the senator.

According to the statement, among the highlights of the event would be the investiture of an Award of ICON of Service and Philanthropy on the former governor.

It further stated that the Executive Assistant to Senator Okorocha, Dr. Ebere Nzewuji, in a letter accepting the invitation by council stated: “l write to convey the appreciation of H.E. Senator Owelle Rochas Okorocha on the proposed interactive session with him and NUJ FCT Council and also notification of the award of Excellence as ICON of service and philanthropy.

“His Excellency has accepted this invitation and award notification requesting that the event should hold on Monday, September 20, at 12noon.”

The former governor would be speaking with over 100 journalists from the print and electronic media on out of school children, national peace and unity, security, economy, governance, international relations, among others.