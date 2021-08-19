NUJ hails Kaduna radio for upgrading Zaria station

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Zaria unit of Kaduna state council has hailed the Managing Director of Kaduna state owned media outfit, Kaduna State Media Corporation (KSMC), Mallam Ibrahim Isma’il Ahmad, for carrying out renovation which upgraded the corporation’s substation (Queen FM), Zaria.

This was contained in a statement signed by the union chairman, Comrade Moh Bello Habib and made available to journalists on Thursday.

The statement read in part, “The above union wishes to appreciate your kind efforts for carrying out renovation/upgrading of your substation.

“From the time you came on board as the Managing Director of the corporation to date a lots of achievements were recorded and it proved that the corporation at heart”

It further explained Ahmad deserved commendation considering the fact that transmission on both main and substations is sustained.

The union however, called on the MD not relent on his efforts to bring more positive changes to the station.

It tasked workers of the station to put their best in the discharge of their duties by exhibiting professionalism as journalists to support the MD take the station to greater.