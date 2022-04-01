NUJ: Industrial Court nullifies Okoh-Esene’s suspension, awards her N500,000 



The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) has delivered judgment on a suit brought before it by the former chairperson of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) FCT chapter, Stella Okoh-Esene.

In a 166 paragraph ruling on Tuesday, Hon. Justice B.B Kanyip granted three reliefs out of the 13 prayers sought by the former NAWOJ chairperson, urging the defendants, the Chris Isiguzo led NUJ, and its Abuja Council led by Emmanuel Ogbeche, and NAWOJ led by Annah Daniels to pay the sum of N500,000 to OkohEsene.

The court also declared as unlawful, null and void the indefinite suspension slammed on the former NAWOJ chairperson by the union.

The judgement read in part, “I declared and held the indefinite suspension of the claimant as unlawful, null and void.

“The claimant is accordingly entitled to general damages in that regard, which I hereby assess at Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000.00) only payable by all but the 4th defendant to the claimant.

“Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 5th defendants shall within 30 days of this judgment pay to the claimant the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000.00) only being general damages for indefinite and unlawful suspension of the claimant (OkohEsene).”