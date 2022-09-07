NUJ launches tree planting campaign in Yobe

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Yobe state council has Tuesday launched a campaign for planting of different species of seedlings in the state.

Speaking at the flagging off ceremony held at the NUJ press center in Damaturu, the state commissioner of Environment, Alhaji Sidi Yakubu Karasuwa said, the state government in 2020 has raised and distributed over 3 million seedlings as part of its efforts to fight climate change and desert encroachment.

Represented by the director forestry, Alhaji Garba Tahir Usman, the commissioner described the launching of the tree planting campaign organised by NUJ as timely and apt.

He noted that it would go a long way in complimenting the state government’s efforts towards mitigating the effects of climate change and other environmental degradations in the state.

Karasuwa who called on other civil society organizationsin in the state to emulate the NUJ, commended the chairman and all members of the union for the good initiative.

Earlier, Yobe state NUJ chairman, Comrade Rajab Mohammed said, the council has organised the tree planting campaign to compliment the efforts of the state government in fighting desertification.

According to him, the event was an indication that NUJ is not only educating the public but also demonstrates exemplary leadership worthy to be emulated.

In his remarks, the chairman committee on the tree planting campaign Mohammed Abubakar said, they have purchased various species of seedlings at the cost of N60, 000.

