NUJ press week: Makinde emerges Best Media-Friendly Governor

Oyo state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde is to be honoured as the Best Media-Friendly Governor by the state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Monday, November, 29.

According to a statement jointly issued by Oyo NUJ chairman, Comrade Ademola Babalola, press week committee chairman, Comrade Joseph Okwuofu and the committee secretary, Comrade Jeremiah Olalekan Oke, the honour will be part of the union’s 2021 press week highlights.

The union stressed that the honour will be in recognition of Governor Makinde, who is also its grand patron, for his contributions to the development of the union in the state, saying, ” Gov Makinde, since the assumption of current NUJ executives in the state, has gifted the union a brand new bus; sponsored year 2020 press week; appointed NUJ members into the cabinet; bankrolled the participation of delegates to the recently concluded 7th Triennial Delegates Conference in Umuahia, Abia State, provided it with one of the best supports by any governor in the country.”

The union stressed that “the award and the opening ceremony where the governor would declare the week open would take place at the NUJ press centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Monday November 29 at 12noon.”

Declaring that the “NUJ President, Chief Chris Isiguzo will be the chief host at the epoch ceremony, the union stressed that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II will be the Royal Father alongside the Chairman, Ilaji Hotel and Sports Resorts, Chief Dotun Sanusi who will be the chairman of the occasion.”

It added that a former governor of Ogun state, Senator Ibikunke Amosun, will be celebrated for his numerous contributions to human and national development, especially in the area of grassroots mobilisation and bridge building efforts between the South and the North of the country at the same venue.

The statement indicated that the 2021 press week will kick off at the family church of a governorship aspirant of the APC in Oyo State, Engr. Joseph Tegbe on Sunday, 28th of November, while the programme ends on Friday, December 3rd, 2021 with awards night for a number of distinguished Nigerians who have been supporting the Union and making the society a better place for all.