NULGE honours Kuje staff

The chairman of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Kuje branch, Abuja, Comrade Nimrod Vinatnayi koce, has called on staff of Kuje area council to be committed and dedicated to duties.

He stated this Tuesday during the 2021 staff merit award presentation organised by the Kuje branch of NULGE and sponsored by IEI Anchor Pensions Mangers Limited in Kuje.

Comrade Nimrod Koce urged the management of the council to see to the welfare of staff, especially the payment of outstanding arrears owed them. He enumerated some challenges faced by the union which include; staff welfare and outstanding arrears for staff that has not been paid for some time now.

He commended the council chairman, Alhaji Suleiman Sabo for his harmonious relationship with the union.

He said the award presentation is the union’s way of appreciating the hard work and commitment of staff that deserve it. He added that the award is also the second of its kind by the union in Kuje council area.

“He said: “The award was presented to staff who distinguished themselves in character, hard work, punctuality, socialisation, discipline and dedication to duties along with cash donations to the award.” He said the staff merit award cut across all the departments and sections of the council Area.

The head of administration, Mr. Dan D. Ayuba, stated that in the course of duties, there is always suffering and smiling but everyone must put more efforts.