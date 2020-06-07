Nuntes beats Spencer on points at UFC 250

Amanda Nunes cemented her status as an all-time great of the sport with a display of complete dominance in her unanimous decision win over Canadian contender Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 in Las Vegas.

Nunes’ victory at the behind-closed-doors event at the UFC Apex made history as she became the first simultaneous two-weight champion to register successful defences of both titles.

The Florida-based Brazilian totally dominated every facet of the fight as she connected with her punches almost at will, while dominating the grappling exchanges on the mat, en route to a landslide victory on the scorecards after five one-sided rounds.

The judges scored the contest 50-44, 50-44, 50-45.

“When she connected the first punch on me, I knew she would never knock me out,” said Nunes after her victory.

“This fight, I wanted to go five rounds. I know if I had time I would finish her, but it’s important for me to go five rounds. I’m tired of hearing, ‘Amanda cannot go five rounds’. Stop that, everybody. I went five rounds with the toughest girl in the division and I’m not tired.”