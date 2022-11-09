NUP adopts October 5 as Pensioners’ Day in Nigeria, tasks members on 2023 elections

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) has endorsed October 5th of every year as pensioners’ day in Nigeria.

This is prior to President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration of the day (5th October) as a national celebration day for older persons in the country.

NUP National President, Comrade Godwin Abumisi, made this know when he presented his address at the recently held National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the pensioners’ union in Jos, Plateau State.

He said: “It is gladdening and gratifying to bring to the notice of this house that the 1st of October of every year is declared world-wide by the United Nations as Older Persons’ Day in order to draw the attention of world leaders/Heads of Governments to their plight. Unfortunately, the day coincides with Nigeria Independence Day anniversary.

“As pensioners, we are automatic members of the “Older Persons”, and in consideration of the fact that our Union had made several efforts and entreaties to the Federal Government to officially declare the 11th of December of every year as “Pensioners Day” but to no avail, it is my considered opinion that we integrate into the “Older Persons’ Day” which has received the blessing of the Federal Government.”

Furthermore, NUP decried the non-implementation of the 33.4% pension increase and adjustment on pensions by State Governments.

Contained in the NEC communique jointly signed by Comrade Godwin Abumisi and the Union’s General Secretary, Comrade Actor Zal, NUP further expressed concern over the widely publicized issue of humongous pension benefits to the President, Vice Presidents, Governors and other political office holders.

Also, the Union requested that a National Health Insurance Scheme for Pensioners and other senior citizens be established and funded by Telecommunication Tax.