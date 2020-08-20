NUP faults removal of 23.089 pensioners from payroll

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has described as not true that about 23.089 pensioners whose the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) planned to remove from the payroll are either dead, sick or even did not attend the aforesaid verification.

The union in a letter addressed to the Executive Secretary of PTAD said the directorate claims is “is glaringly impossible” and asked that the aforementioned names are published to ascertain the true position.

The NUP letter which was signed by the general secretary, Actor Zal further demanded that the names be published in at least three national newspapers to create the necessary awareness both at home and abroad for all pensioners involved.

Comrade Zal also asked the directorate to painstakingly cross check its facts and records well to be sure of the names involved before removing them finally from the payroll.

“Before such drastic action will be taken, due consultations with President Muhammadu Buhari is highly necessary. The regulatory body such as the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) should be adequately briefed. The two Pension Committees of the National Assembly and other critical stakeholders in the pension industry should likewise be carried along before such a humongous number of people is delisted from monthly payroll,” he said.

According to the union leader, such action was capable of generating widespread outcry by pensioners, and therefore needed to be done without mistake.

“Recall that about 109,000 parastatals pensioners were verified by your Directorate. To remove 23,089 from the list simply means over 20 percent of them are on their way out, especially when many diaspora pensions have submitted their ’I am alive certificate’ but PTAD is yet to treat their cases, only to summarily add them to the ever-growing list of unverified pensioners,” the letter said.

On the verification, Comrade Zal appealed for more time for the vulnerable pensioners so that PTAD can do a final mop-up verification exercise on zonal basis and Abuja,adding that the arrangement was necessary because of the huge number of pensioners involved.