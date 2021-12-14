NUP laments neglect of retirees by governments, seeks constitutional priority of pension payment

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) has frowned at the attitude of Nigeria government at all levels suggesting neglect of the senior citizens who have done their best for the country in their youthful years.

The pensioners however urged both Federal, States and Local Governments to formulate policies that would address challenges face by retirees.

Speaking at event marking 2021 Pensioners Day , National President of NUP, Comrade Godwin Abumisi also appealed to the National Assembly to legislate so as to compel state governors to pay pensions as at when due.

”Never will it be said again that Nigerian pensioners are spare tyres and they are old enough to die. We shall take our pride of place in this country, and stand firmly to claim our rights from the government of this nation that we have used our youthful strength to serve. Together in unity, we shall achieve our aims,” he said.

The union leader, who lashed at the governors and described them as ”emperors”, noted that they have made lives unbearable for citizens.

”Our major challenges have been with the State Governments, many of whom have become emperors in their various States. They govern with iron hands in a democratic settings as ours.

”Many of them collapsed governance instruments together under their palm as the-one-man all-powerful governor is the judiciary, the legislature and the executive put together.

”I wish to place on records that the payment of monthly pension to the pensioners is a right not a privilege. Unfortunately, the constitution does not prescribe any punishment for such erring governors who trained the pensioners with disdain,” they said.

