NUP short-changing us, federal pensioners allege

The Federal Contributory Schemes Pensioners (FCSP) has accused Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) of short-changing her members affiliated to NUP.

FCSP Chairman Comrade Omezi Sunday told our reporter that NUP was operating outside her constitution, and therefore called on relevant stakeholders rto weigh in and and ensure FCSP gets her money directly from PTAD.

Comrade Sunday said despite the union’s complaint to both PTAD and the Ministry of Labour and Employment on the issue, nothing has changed.

He appealed to Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Chris Ngige to look into the matter or refer it to Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP) as directive for PTAD to give FCSP her money directly.

“We have issue with check-off dues because NUP is shortchanging us by not giving us our rightful entitlements. This,we have long reported to our regulatory body,being the Federal Ministry of Labour.

”NUP is not going through her constitution. The operations of NUP are contrary to the constitution and we dragged them before the Federal Ministry of Labour.

“They are supposed to remit 55 percent of the check-off dues to us, take 35 percent and give Nigeria Labour Congress 10 percent which is altogether 100 percent.

“The NUP collects our money directly from PTAD and then gives us whatever they like and our complaints to PTAD to stop this had not yielded positive result as PTAD said it doesn’t want to dabble into labour issue, saying it is the duty of the Federal Ministry of Labour to resolve our problem and the ministry is still conciliating.

“It directed us to go back and settle ourselves as according to it, it’s an internal issue adding that if we can’t do that, we should come back.

”We held a meeting with the Ministry on the 22nd of November and the meeting ended up in deadlock. So, we have reported back to the ministry, waiting for its action.

“We want the Ministry to refer us to Industrial Arbitration Panel if they cannot solve the problem. If the Federal Ministry of Labour feels that we cannot work in harmony with the NUP, then they should refer us because we have all it takes to pull out, we are a federal union,” he said.

Omezi alleged that NUP released over N17 million from FCSP’s account to the caretaker committee it set up within the three months it lasted.

“The NUP at a point dissolved National Executive Council of our union and set up an illegal caretaker committee. That caretaker committee was not supposed to exist at all in the first place. We had issue with the NUP and because of the issue, the NUP dissolved us. We took this before the ministry and the NUP was forced to reinstate us but unfortunately, the NUP is still dealing with the caretaker committee.

“For three months that the NUP dissolved us, it gave over N17 million to the caretaker committee. The money released to the caretaker committee for the three months the illegal dissolution lasted, they have refused to return it to us till today,” he further claimed.