Nupe Day: Etsu Nupe sues for peace amidst low key celebration

Etsu Nupe and Chairman Niger state council of traditional rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar and other royal fathers of KinNupe across Niger, Kwara and Kogi states have sued for peace, development and coronavirus-free Nigeria.

The royal fathers stated this in a statement issued in Minna on the celebration of this year’s Nupe Day.

They, however, directed that the festivity be celebrated in low key without pump and pageantry usually associated with the Nupe Day celebration.

The royal fathers felicitated with all sons and daughters of Nupe land and friends of Nupe worldwide on this auspicious occasion of the celebration of this year’s historic Nupe Day, 26th of June.

According to them, ‘Instead of pomp and pageantry that normally characterises the celebration of this glorious occasion of Nupe Day by all Nupe people worldwide, the royal fathers of KinNupe enjoined all and sundry to pray for peace, development and coronavirus-free Nupe land as well as the entire nation due to COVID 19 pandemic.”

They said prayers have been scheduled for Friday, 26th June, 2020 for Muslims to conduct special prayers for KinNupe shortly after the jummuaat congregational prayers while on Sunday 28th June, 2020 Christian faithful will conduct special prayer service in churches for KinNupe where allowed in KinNupe and worldwide:

The royal fathers used the occasion to remind all Nupe people that CONVID 19 is real, deadly and there is no known cure for now.