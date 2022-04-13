NUPEC boss, Nneji commends Senate over passage of Peace Corps bill

The Commandant General of National Unity and Peace Corps (NUPEC), Dr. Chinedu Nneji, has commended the Senate for the passage of the Peace Corps bill.

Dr. Nneji said the was long over due, adding that the Corps would facilitate peace, volunteerism, community services, Neighbourhood watch and national building in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Senate Tuesday passed the bill establishing the the Nigeria Peace Corps to enhance security and great job opportunities for the teeming Nigerrian youths.

Passage of the bill followed the consideration and adoption of the reports by the Senate Committee on Interior.

Presenting the report on Peace Corps on behalf of the Chairman of the committee, Kashim Shettima, Senator Sulieman Umar said the panel consolidated the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill and National Unity Corps Bill into one for “ease of advancing its work.”

But responding to the passage through a statement signed by NUPEC boss Wednesday in Abuja, assured that the National Unity and Peace Corps would train the yourths to advance the course of peace building and conflict resolution and mediation among waring communities in the country.

“The bill seeks to give legal backing to the establishment of the Peace Corps as a government parastatal and allows it’s members to be absorbed into the proposed organisation at commencement.”

Dr. Nneji, however, thanked thousands of the volunteer staff who have been steadfast in the discharge of their duties despite all odds which he said led to the success of the bill and urged them to put more efforts, “especially now that the job is coming to full blown force.”

Nneji enjoined Nigerians to continue to support the National Unity and Peace Corps for it to achieve it’s set objectives.