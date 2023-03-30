NUPRC boss advocates collaboration for successful PIA implementation

The Chief Executive of the Nigeria Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, have called on operators in the oil and gas industry to ensure they comply with various provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) so that Nigeria can reap the benefits of its oil and gas resources.

Komolafe said the Commission is deploying a regulatory strategy focused on inclusiveness and business enablement, driven by the effective implementation of the revolutionary provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act 2020 (PIA).

Nigeria Upstream Regulatory Commission is the regulator of the oil and gas sector.

The NUPRC CEO made the call when a delegation from Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL), led by its Chief Executive Heritage Energy Operational Services (HEOSL), Ado Oseragbaje visited him Thursday in Abuja.

According to the NUPRC helmsman, the successful implementation of the PIA will translate to immense benefits for Nigerians.

Engr. Komolafe appreciated Oseragbaje and the management of the company for the visit.

Responding, the Heritage Energy CEO, said the dynamic and focused leadership of the NUPRC was impacting positively on the industry saying that the benefits of the PIA is seen in the growing stability of the industry.

Osergbaje, who became the CEO of Heritage Oil Limited (a Jersey-based international oil and gas company) as well as its Nigerian subsidiary, Heritage Energy Operational Services, in July 2022, thanked the NUPR boss for continued collaboration between the company and the Commission for the success of the industry.

