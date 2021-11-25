NUPTE frowns at anti-labour activities in telecom, courier services





The National Union of Postal and Telecommunication Employers (NUPTE) has condemned employers of labour in both telecom and courier services in the country over their anti labour stance.

Arising from its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union in Mararaba, Nasarawa state, NUPTE warned Federal Government against disaster resulting from the dilapidated Nipost facilities nationwide.

According to a communique signed by the President Comrade Buba Nehemaih, the union vowed to embark on full scale organisation of the Telecommunications, Courier, and Postal sectors in order to ensure decent work practice in the Country.

The communique reads “that the NUPTE Multipurpose co-operative society is approved and a seven-man committee was setup to draft the modalities for its commencement.

“That the Union will embark on full scale organising of the Telecommunications, Courier, and Postal sectors in order to ensure decent work practice in the Country.

“That the Union frown at the anti-labour stance of RT.Com Nigeria, GIG Logistics and other Courier and Telecoms companies in .

“That the Union strongly advice that all dilapidated structures in NIPOST be put into good shape to avoid disaster.

“That the name of the Union be changed from the NATIONAL UNION OF POSTAL AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS EMPLOYEES (NUPTE) to NATIONAL UNION OF POSTAL, COURIER, LOGISTICS AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS EMPLOYEES (NUPCLTE).”

