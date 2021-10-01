NURTW to partner Rivers govt to end crimes

As Governor Nyesom Wike led- administration intensifies efforts in fight against criminals in Rivers state, the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has also resolved to assist government and the state Police command to fight crime.

The NURTW chairman in the state, Comrade Muhammed Umar Giwa, stated the union’s stand in an interview with Blueprint Thursday in Port-Harcourt.

He said the organised body had in its own way been co-operating with the police in the state to expose criminal elements in its trailer park recently demolished and located in Eleme-Ebubu business community.

The chairman who described the Eleme industrial and commercial community as an economic hub in Rivers state and revenue empire of the federal government stated the need for all stakeholders to assist government in protecting the interests of investors in the zone that is playing host to over 200 industrial companies.

Giwa particularly commended the newly elected executive council chairman of Eleme local government area, Chief Obarillormate Ollor, for not compromising security of lives and property in the Eleme ten communities since insecurity assumed an alarming dimension across the country, especially in the North, South-east and North central among others.

The union chairman stated that in less than 100 days in office, Ollormate had changed the socio-economic and infrastructure development of Eleme by improving electricity in constant supply, environmental sanitation and maintenance of clean drainages across the communities, especially in Onne business community hosting the country’s premier Oil and Gas Free Zone that had suffered epileptic power supply for over six months.

Giwa also commended the state governor and the Eleme council boss for demolishing all illegal structures where criminals used to hide after operating, especially the trailer park. He pointed out that the government suffered huge revenue derivable monthly, but security of innocent people and their businesses counted above all other considerations.

“ I make bold to describe the council chairman as an ambassador of peace because he has strong bond with all the non-indigenes such as Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba among others who live together without crises. We are well accommodated by Eleme man and woman leaving in their different communities,” Giwa stated